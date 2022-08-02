Dylan Carter qualifies for men's 50m freestyle semi

SWIMMER Dylan Carter qualified for the men's 50-metre freestyle semi-final on Tuesday, on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Carter, who was fourth in the men's 50m butterfly on Saturday, placed second in his first-round heat (heat nine) in 22.48 seconds, with England's Lewis Burras prevailing in 22.09 seconds. Carter will be back in the pool at 3.11 pm (TT time) in the semi, and he has been drawn in lane five.

However, Graham Chatoor did not progress to the final of the men's 1,500m freestyle. Competing in lane seven, in heat two, he finished fifth and last in 16 minutes, 10.96 seconds.

Michelle-Lee Ahye, the 2018 women's 100-metre champ, comfortably advanced to the semi-final round, after winning heat five in 11.14 seconds. Khalifa St Fort was fourth in heat three, in 11.49 seconds, but was unable to progress to the semis, while Leah Bertrand was a non-starter in heat seven.

The women's 100m semis will take place on Wednesday, from 2.35 pm (TT time).

The trio of Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison and Jerod Elcock all booked places in Wednesday's semi-final of the men's 100 metres.

Benjamin was second in heat six in 10.34 seconds, trailing Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon, who finished in 10.06. Harrison, in heat six, placed third in 10.37, behind Jamaica's Conroy Jones (10.28) and Scotland's Adam Thomas (10.30). And Elcock won heat ten in 10.26.

In the three semi-final races, which are carded from 2.10 pm, Harrison will feature in lane two in the first semi, Elcock will compete in lane four in the second semi, and Benjamin has been drawn in lane nine in the third semi.

There were mixed results in the qualifying round of the men's long jump.

Andwuelle Wright had a leap of 7.58 metres in Group A to book a spot in Thursday's final, but Kelsey Daniel had a season's best attempt of 7.49m in Group B, but he was not among the 12 best performers, who advanced to the final.

The judoka pair of Jelanie Boyce and Xavier Jones failed to advance past the round of 16, in their various divisions.

Boyce was beaten 11-0 by Northern Ireland's Joshua Green in the men's -73 kilogrammes, while Jones lost to Barbados' Asa Weithers 10-0.

In beach volleyball, the TT duo of Suraya Chase and Phylecia Armstrong were beaten 21-7, 21-6 by Australia's Mariafe Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, in the women's preliminary round Pool B.

The TT netball team are scheduled to face New Zealand, in Pool B, from 3 pm (TT time).