Communication lapse forces Aaron Antoine out World U20 high jump

In this file photo, TT's Aaron Antoine reacts after competing in the boys' Under-20 high jump, on March 13, at the NAAA's 2022 Carifta Games qualifiers, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

AARON Antoine, the 2022 Carifta boys’ Under-20 high jump champion, was unable to compete on Tuesday, in the men's high jump, at the 2022 World Athletics U-20 Championships (World Junior Championships), due to a communication error.

The Championships are being staged at the Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

In a post on the NAAA (National Association of Athletic Administrations) Facebook page, "Aaron Antoine did not compete in the men's high jump qualification round (on Tuesday) morning.

"According to a team official, Antoine was being prepped in the area set aside for physiotherapy, when the call to report for the start of the event was made. The physiotherapy area is located some 300 metres away from the call room, making it difficult to hear announcements.

"Not having responded in a timely manner, a decision was taken to debar Antoine from competing. A protest was immediately lodged by the team manager (Michelle Stoute) for his inclusion. However, the protest was denied by the jury of appeal."

Antoine is a member of Neon Wolves and, when contacted last evening, a club official pointed out, "(Antoine) told me from time to time that the warm-up area is a good distance from the competition area, and there are the buses that needed to take you there. It was very upsetting because when I got the whole story.

"I'm sure (the technical staff) did offer, instead of going in the first flight, (that) he could have gone in the second flight," the Neon Wolves official continued. "They did give some alternatives. They asked 'could he jump by himself?'

"I haven't spoken to them since, so I'm not sure what they are doing. They were all very upset about the situation."

With regards to the 18-year-old Carifta champ, the Neon Wolves official said, "I just encouraged him. He's human, he was all ready to compete. Of course, that would cause a damper but, as I explained to him, these things happen in life. What sometimes breaks you, sometimes strengthens you.

"While it may be a setback, there is the opportunity for you to come back," the club official continued. "I know he may cry at the moment, but he has to understand that there is a future. It's his first time competing at an international stage for his country, so it's a baptism of fire.

"He'll know next time, whatever language they're talking, to make sure and do something to not get into that position again."

On the track, it was another day of disappointment for TT as no runner was able to progress past the first round.

Shaniqua Bascombe placed fifth in heat two, in the women's 100 metres, in 11.71 seconds, behind Serena Cole of Jamaica (11.39), Brynley McDermott of Canada (11.61), Rosina Schneider of Germany (11.61) and Lucy May Sleeman of Ireland (11.71).

Sleeman and Bascombe had the same time but Sleeman was adjudged fourth, after a photo-finish.

Also in the women's 100m, Kyah La Fortune was eighth and last in the seventh heat, with a time of 11.99.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen of the US won the race in 11.45, followed by Elena Guiu of Spain (11.46) and Anna Pursiainen of Finland (11.66).

Natasha Fox was seventh and last in heat three, in the women's 400m, after completing the distance in 58.09. Yemi Mary John of Great Britain triumphed in 52.42, ahead of Ellie Beer of Australia (53.30) and Mekenze Kelley of the US (53.59).

On Wednesday, there will be TT participants in both the men's 200m and men's 400m hurdles.

In the men's half-lap, Shakeem McKay has been drawn in lane six in heat two and Revell Webster will face the starter in lane two in heat three.

And, in the men's 400m hurdles, Dillon Leacock will feature in lane six in heat one.