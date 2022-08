Basic safety for children

THE EDITOR: TT's children are on vacation. Here are some tips to stay safe:

Always know your basic contact information. Never go anywhere with a stranger. Stay where you are if you get lost. Never share personal info online.

Respect matches, knives. Your body is yours only. Do not keep secrets. Know when and how to call 999. Trust your instincts. Protect your skin.

Enjoy your vacation. Be safe.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town