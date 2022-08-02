89 new covid19 cases, one death

The Ministry of Health, in its 4 pm update on Tuesday, reported 89 new covid19 cases and one death in the previous 24 hours.

The cases were identified from samples collected on Sunday and Monday.

The ministry said the fatality was an elderly female with multiple comorbidities.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 4,054.

As of Tuesday, there were 6,145 active covid19 cases. Of those, 159 were warded at hospital with none at step-down facilities.

To date, 715, 515 people, or 51.1 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Since March 12, 2020 171,679 samples have tested positive for covid19 across all testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago.