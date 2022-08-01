Windies pair available for 2nd T20 after visa issue resolved

BRANDON King and Romario Shepherd will be available for West Indies for the second T20 match against India on Monday after missing the first T20 because of a US visa appointment.

West Indies and India will clash in the second match in the five-match series, at Warner Park, in St Kitts, from 10.30 am.

India won the first match with a comprehensive 68-run victory at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Friday.

India posted a healthy score of 190/6 in 20 overs.

In response, West Indies failed to put together partnerships and could only muster 122/8 in their 20 overs.

Speaking about the return of King and Shepherd, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said, “They had a US visa appointment at 9 am (on Friday) so unfortunately these guys had to miss out. It actually kind of hurt us a bit there, but we know how it goes. We know that is something out of our control…looking forward to see these guys back in the team as well.”

The last two matches of the series will be played in Florida later this week.

Asked if West Indies will add spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr to the starting XI, Pooran said, “It is a possibility. We have not picked the team yet, but I think he can definitely be an option for tomorrow.”

Pooran said the batsmen must perform at a higher level.

“For me, it is just about batsmen getting starts. I know a couple batsmen did get starts, but when we do get starts it is just for us to find a way to carry on and make it count.”

The West Indies skipper said the batsmen are ready for the challenge and “can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Dinesh Karthik punished West Indies in the last few overs of the first T20 belting 41 not out off 19 balls.

Pooran said West Indies need to improve in their death bowling.

“That is something that we have been trying to correct for the longest while. Teams keep hurting us at the back end. As a group, we understand that and we are trying our best to come up with different ways to be better at the death.”

He is confident that West Indies will be more competitive in the other matches in the series.