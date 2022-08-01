Paul secures Commonwealth bronze in time trial

Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago rides in the men's 1000m time trial final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England on Monday. (AP PHOTO) -

NICHOLAS PAUL became the most achieved Trinidad and Tobago cyclist at the Commonwealth Games when he captured bronze in the men’s 1000 metres time trial at Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford, London, England on Monday.

Over the four-lap distance, Paul clocked a nippy one minute and 0.089 seconds (1:00.089) to earn his third medal in as many days; the largest haul from any TT cyclist at the Commonwealth Games.

On Sunday, Paul’s silver medal in the men’s sprint saw him join former national cyclists Roger Gibbon and the late Leslie King as the only riders from TT to ever earn two Commonwealth medals.

Monday’s time trial bronze however, saw him surpass the two local cycling legends with his well-executed third medal capture.

On Saturday, after winning gold in the keirin, he became the second TT cyclist to win gold on this stage, following Gibbon’s time trial victory, 56 years ago, at the 1966 Games in Jamaica.

Winning time trial gold ahead of Paul was Australian Matthew Glaetzer (59.505 seconds) while his countryman Thomas Cornish rode away with silver (1:00.036).

Paul is the only athlete from TT’s contingent to earn a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far.