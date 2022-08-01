Opposition Leader: Horrors of slavery must never be forgotten

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO - File Photo

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that as the country in general, and people of African descent in particular, observe Emancipation Day on Monday, it is important that the horrors of slavery must never be forgotten.

"As we remember one of the darkest events in humanity, we acknowledge the strength of a people to defeat what can only be described as a grave evil to become an invaluable pillar of courage as well as enrichment to our global community," she said in her Emancipation Day message.

She added that Emancipation Day is not only special those of African heritage, "as it serves as a reminder of the proud achievements and lasting legacy those of African descent continue to make in our nation post-emancipation."

Emancipation Day is a significant day for all as it celebrates the wisdom, innovation, friendship, development, kindness and enlightenment the world has received from its African brothers and sisters.

Emancipation Day also serves to remind all that the horrors of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade must not be forgotten.

"Though it may be difficult and painful, it is imperative that younger generations learn of the full scale of injustice, abuse and racism on which the immoral system of chattel slavery was built.

"This is the only way to ensure that the evil ideology which views one race as superior to another is permanently consigned to the dustbin."