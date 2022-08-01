McCoy, King lead West Indies to five-wicket win over India

West Indies' Obed McCoy celebrates with teammate Brandon King the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the second T20 cricket match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Monday. (AP PHOTO)

LEFT-ARM pace bowler Obed McCoy took six wickets for 17 runs and opener Brandon King struck a polished 68 as the West Indies won the second T20 International against India by five wickets, at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday.

The start of the game was delayed by three hours due to the late arrival of luggage from Trinidad to St Kitts.

However, when play got underway, India, who were sent in to bat first, struggled against the variations of McCoy, who took career-best figures; the visitors were dismissed for 138 runs off 19.4 overs. Fellow pace bowler Jason Holder took 2/23 while, for India, Hardik Pandya made 31, Ravindra Jadeja 27 and Rishabh Pant 24.

King struck eight fours and two sixes in his 52-ball knock, while Devon Thomas chipped in with an unbeaten 31 (19 balls, two sixes and a four) as the West Indies responded with 141/5, with four deliveries to spare.

India won the first T20 International by 68 runs last Friday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The third T20 International will be contested on Tuesday while the other two matches in the series will take place in Lauderhill, Florida, United States on August 6 and 7.