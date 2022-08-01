Davis Cup serves off at National Racquet Centre

Akiel Duke will be part of the Trinidad and Tobago team competing at the 2022 Davis Cup tournament, which starts on Monday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - ROGER JACOB

THE 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten, often called the World Cup of tennis, will serve off at 10 am on Monday at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The teams which will feature in the Americas Group IV in Trinidad are TT, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bermuda, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Honduras and US Virgin Islands.

TT have been drawn in Group B and will play Aruba from 10 am in their opening contest.

The players who will represent TT are Nabeel Mohammed, Ebolum Nwokolo, Akiel Duke, Luca Shamsi and Joseph Cadogan.

Junior and senior players will compete in the tournament which ends on Saturday.

Duke, 28, believes TT will be a strong unit.

He said, “I am very confident this year. We have a solid team and we just want to go out there and do our best.”

Duke, who has represented TT at the Davis Cup previously, is anticipating the opportunity to compete at home.

“Very, very excited. We have the home crowd advantage. I can’t wait for it.”

Shamsi, 16, will be eager to make a name for himself at the junior level. This will be his first time playing for TT at the Davis Cup.

Shamsi said the build-up to the tournament was beneficial. “We’ve prepared well and I hope the results will show all the hard work we have done,” Shamsi said.