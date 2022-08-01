Crown Prince set to continue Triple Crown quest

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh rides Crown Prince to victory in the Royal Colours Classic at the Santa Rosa Park on Easter Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

CROWN PRINCE is set to continue his quest for the Triple Crown on Monday in the eagerly-anticipated Midsummer Classic, as racing resumes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The ARC (Arima Race Club) Race Day 13, scheduled for July 16, was cancelled due to insufficient entries. However, a total of 66 entrants have been listed for Race Day 14.

In the Midsummer Classic, for West Indies-bred three-year-olds, the John O'Brien-trained Crown Prince is heavily favoured to romp to victory, while Soca Harmony should not be discounted.

Crown Prince have won two of his last three races, and finished second in the other. On the flip side, Soca Harmony was second twice and first once, in his last three starts.

O'Brien also has Princess Aruna in the mix, while Empress Hassan, Davindra, Top of the Game and Shareef will complete the field.

The post-time for Monday’s card is set for 12.40 pm.