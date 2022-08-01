176 new covid cases, 2 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health, in its daily update on Sunday, reported 176 new covid19 infections in the country and two more deaths.

This means that since March 2020, there have been 171,510 infections in TT with 161,098 recovered cases and 6,359 active cases. The 176 new cases were taken from samples tested between July 29-30 and not in the past 24 hours.

The two fatalities were one elderly man and one elderly woman, bringing to 4,053 the number of people who have died from the virus in this country since March 2020.

The two latest victims presented comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer. A total of 145 people are hospital being treated for the virus.

In terms of vaccinations, 715,515 people have completed the full vaccination regime with 57,773 fully vaxxed under a single-dose regimen and 657,742 being fully vaxxed in the two-dose regimen. A total of 167,342 people have had a booster dose.

Some 793,161 people have been tested for the virus since March 2020 to present, with 329,419 being tested at private health centres and 463,742 being tested in the public health sector.