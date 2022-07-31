Yorke makes victorious start to coaching career

Dwight Yorke

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago football team striker and captain Dwight Yorke made a victorious start to his coaching career as he guided Macarthur FC to a 6-0 hammering of Magpies Crusaders in the first round of the Australia Cup on Saturday.

At the BB Print Stadium in South Mackay, Macarthur CFC got a pair of goals from Al Hassan Toure, in the 79th and 90th minutes, after earlier strikes from Anthony Carter (second), Jonathan Aspropotamitis (53th), Daniel De Silva (56th) and Daniel Arzani (77th penalty).

Macarthur FC, who have Yorke's former TT teammate and close friend Russell Latapy as their assistant coach, will be back in action in the second round, which is scheduled from August 10-17.