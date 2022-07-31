TT suffer third straight loss in Centrobasket qualifiers

IT WAS another tough result for TT in their Centrobasket Under-17 Women's 2023 qualifier against Costa Rica on Friday, as they fell to a 52-33 defeat at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Nicaragua.

Costa Rica raced to a 10-0 lead as the TT team took time to find their rhythm. Given their opponents' superior size, shots from behind the arc was the chosen method of attack.

Maya Raymond and Carissa Ramdial seemed to have the hot hand on the night, and brought TT back into contention, ending the first quarter with TT trailing 11-9.

TT's defensive efforts, led by Julia George, aided in building their momentum. Midway in the second quarter, TT went ahead with contributions from Amariah Clyne. Costa Rica regained the lead, but TT stayed within striking distance.

Both teams traded baskets until the close of the half, with the score 18-17 in Costa Rica's favour.

A slow start to the third quarter saw TT trailing by ten after four minutes of play. Unlike the first quarter, TT were unable to claw their way back, and by the end of the period Costa Rica had pushed the score to 35-21.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter with Costa Rica outscoring TT 17-12.

TT were beaten 55-40 by hosts Nicaragua on Wednesday and 81-33 by Panama on Thursday.