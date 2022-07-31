TT, international wrestlers in action at Battle Kingdom

Mark Henry (left), WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE world champion, with Queen Animata (second from left) and the tag-team duo The End, at the promotional launch of Battle Kingdom, at the Hilton Hotel, St Ann's on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

IN an effort to rejuvenate wrestling in the Caribbean, All Caribbean Wrestling will host their inaugural event, called Battle Kingdom, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Sunday, from 2 pm.

Seven matches are scheduled to take place. Ticket prices range from $150-$200 and are available at Island Beer Grill, One Woodbrook Place and at Sport Outlet, C3 Centre. People can also call 745-2226 or 310-4627.

Former American wrestling star and Olympic weightlifter Mark Henry is here for the event to help promote it and act as a special enforcer, ensuring all the wrestlers fight clean.

On Saturday at a media conference held at Hilton Hotel in St Ann's, Henry said, “This is a monumental occasion because it means All Caribbean Wrestling is on map.”

He said the people who show up to the venue are in for a treat.

“To be able to organise the talent that is on this particular card is pretty impressive. I enjoy the fact that there is passion having pro wrestling in the Caribbean islands again. It is been a while since this level of entertainment has been in the Caribbean islands and now it is officially back.”

Chief operating officer of All Caribbean Wrestling, Jillian Ferguson, is on a mission to make wrestling popular again.

“Wrestling was big in the 80s, but by the 90s it kind of fizzled out. The appetite for wrestling, however, did not and it is still here and we are reinvigorating the live aspect of professional wrestling in TT. We will be having live shows on a regular basis with international professional wrestlers, some of whom are here today.”

Director of All Caribbean Wrestling Akil Samuel is anticipating the event on Sunday.

“We are excited to kick off this venture,” Samuel said.

Henry thanked the sponsors including the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, along with Hilton Hotel where many of the wrestlers are staying.

All Caribbean Wresting also has plans to create a wrestling school in TT.

Henry said the school will produce wrestlers who will compete in events held by All Caribbean Wrestling.

“It is very possible that the school that they are going to put together is going to be able to produce top talent in the Caribbean and hopefully the former talent that have come through the training programmes will be on these shows as well.”

American AJ Francis will duke it out against Daniel “Trini Dan” Williams.

Both wrestlers are confident ahead of the match.

Francis, who is taller and heavier than Williams, said, “Look at him (Williams). The guy is 187 pounds soaking wet with bricks in his pockets...the last time we faced I showed he was nobody.”

Francis, who predicts the match will last 90 seconds, said, “I feel like my entrance might be longer than the match...I am going to give you a double entrance and then I will give you extra time after the match to give the people what they paid for.”

Francis said he does not get paid by the hour so the faster the match ends the better.

Williams, who grew up in Diego Martin, said he will not allow Francis to win in TT.

“The last time we faced it was in Kansas (in the US). Now we in the Caribbean, we are on my soil, we have the vibes down here...you not just facing Trini Dan you facing the whole of the Caribbean Mr Francis and as I always say empty barrels make the most noise.”

Williams said, “Small axe does cut down big trees.”

Williams said as the smaller fighter he will be tactical during the match.

Thom Latimer of England and Colombian women’s fighter Paola Mayfield are also part of the card.

There will be a tag team match where Prince Agballah and General Oba Zo will compete against Parrow and Odinson.