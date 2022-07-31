TSTT cable vandalism leads to service disruptions

TSTT House. TSTT experienced a malware attack in March. - FILE PHOTO

MAJOR disruptions to internet and mobile services in South Trinidad on the weekend, is being blamed by the Telecommunications Services (TSTT) on malicious acts targeting its underground cables.

A release on Sunday, in the name of TSTT's senior manager, corporate, environmental, social & reputation management, Khamal Georges, said the company has mobilised crews and is working assiduously to restore service in the shortest time possible.

Preliminary investigations, Georges said, pointed to "a major act of vandalism" on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad.

As a result, customers’ mobile, internet and other services was "severely impacted."

People have taken to social media complaining of dropped calls on their mobile devices, patchy or non-existent internet service and when able to actually make a call via their mobile devices, they are unable to hear or communicate with the other person on the line.

TSTT said its customers in other parts of the country may also experience a degradation or interruption in their service because of this particular act of vandalism.

The state-owned telecoms company said it strongly condemns "these deliberate and selfish acts" especially since they negatively impact customers, communities and businesses.

"TSTT reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught. The company has engaged the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and an investigation is being launched into this latest incident."

The company said repairs were underway and full service was expected to be restored later on Sunday.