Taxi driver shot, robbed in Caura

A TAXI DRIVER is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery in Caura on Saturday night.

Police said the man picked up two men at Frazer Lane in Tunapuna, at around 8.05 pm.

The men asked to be taken to Caura.

On reaching Caura Pool I, one of the bandits pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver's head before ordering him to get out of the car.

The driver grabbed the gun and tried to wrest it away from the bandit who shot him in the right leg.

The bandits grabbed the driver's cellphone and ran away as the driver drove himself to hospital.

He was listed in stable condition up to Sunday morning. Police from the Tunapuna CID are continuing enquiries.