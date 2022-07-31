Shamika takes Tobago Heritage monarch crown

Shamika Denoon was crowned calypso monarch at Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago on Friday. - David Reid

SHAMIKA DENOON is the new Tobago Heritage Calypso Monarch.

After a two-year absence, the competition, which has been a feature of the Tobago Heritage Festival since the early 1990s, returned to an in-person audience on Friday night at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Denoon, who won $30,000, beat a stellar line-up of 11 calypsonians at the three-hour show, which was dedicated to late cultural activist, musician and songwriter Sheldon Cunningham. He died on March 15 after a brief illness.

During the event, Samuel Morris, who goes by the sobriquet Ringo, also won the extempo title, defeating Marlon Callender in a keenly contested face-off. They received $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Denoon, who sang a Sheldon Reid composition, Reignite D Flames, got 412 points to clinch the calypso title

Coming in second with 409 points was Giselle Fraser Washington with Reflect, Rebirth, Rejoice while third place went to former monarch Caston Cupid with Preserve We Heritage. He got 396 points.

Fraser Washington and Cupid received $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

In other standings, Delanie Baynes (Lady Baynes) placed fourth singing The Season To Come Unite while fifth place went to Lesley-Ann Ellis with Hail Tobago.

Calypsonians were judged on lyrics, delivery, presentation and relation to theme.

Performing in fifth position, Denoon was a runaway favourite.

In her calypso, she urged Tobagonians to teach their children about the island’s heritage.

“Every year, we celebrate but do children truly understand the significance of it for the island,” she sang.

Saying the “traditions of the way we live can’t go on existing simply because,” Denoon said it must also be used in schools to fight crime in communities.

After the show, Denoon told Newsday she was overwhelmed by her victory.

She said she has been involved in several aspects of this year’s heritage festival and barely had the time of rehearse her song.

“I have just been pacing through the heritage and saying, Shamika, you have to find time to sit down in your zone and sit and recite your song.

“So I am feeling overwhelmed that I came last night and I delivered. I told myself I am going to come and do a great delivery and let the judges do the rest,” she said

Denoon, who celebrates her tenth anniversary in calypso, this year, said the Tobago heritage monarch is her first major title.

“I am elated because of the journey and the steps I took in winning a calypso monarch in the Tobago space. The song married me because I love anything cultural, anything indigenous, anything patriot, I will try my best to put that message in song because that is how I pass on information.”

The Bon Accord native said she hopes her victory will inspire young women.

“We have been down for two years with covid19. However, with me being a role model for these young women, that would give them encouragement to boost their confidence and self-esteem because they look up to me.”

Denoon advised young people interested in singing calypso to stay focused.

“Do not give up your dreams. Everybody has their winning season and time to shine.”

In a pre-recorded address at the start of the competition, Assistant Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Megan Morrison said she was extremely pleased that the heritage festival has embraced calypso.

She urged the competitors to help develop the artform by training the up-and-coming artistes not just for festivals but throughout the year.

“I believe this artform is in good hands,” Morrison said.

Tobago Festivals Commission CEO John Arnold also spoke.