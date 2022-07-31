Nicholas Paul sprints to silver at Commonwealth Games

Matthew Richardson of Australi, right, and Nicholas Paul of Trinidad And Tobago compete in the men's sprint final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, on Sunday. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul won his second medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England when he snatched silver in the men’s sprint event, on Sunday.

The silver medal came just one day after Paul won gold in the men’s keirin event.

Competing against Australian Matthew Richardson in the final the Aussie won the first two races to clinch gold.

He was moved to tears after the event.

In race one, Richardson made the move first with Paul in pursuit. It was a tight sprint to the finish, but Richardson held on to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three final.

In race two, Richardson again positioned himself in front and with one and a half laps left went into another gear and never looked back to win it comfortably.