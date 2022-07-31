Video: David Rudder honoured at Emancipation Village

Calypso legend David Rudder gets a hug from Eintou Pearl Springer after she presented him with the Shikamoo (praise to elder) award for his contribution to the calypso artform through the years at his concert at the the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Friday night. Photo by Sureash Cholai

CALYPSO legend David Rudder was honoured by the Emancipation Support Committee at the Shikamoo David Rudder Calypso Concert held on Friday night at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah.

The Shikamoo (praise to elder) award was presented to Rudder by poet, playwright and founder of the Heritage Library in Port of Spain Eintou Pearl Springer.

Rudder was honoured for his contribution to the calypso artform through the years.