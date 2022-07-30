Yorke 'excited' ahead of Australian coaching debut

Dwight Yorke

DAVID SCARLETT

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago captain, Dwight Yorke, is set to make his competitive managerial debut with Australian club, Macarthur FC, on Saturday.

Yorke, who captained TT at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and played part of the latter stages of his career in Australia, was appointed as Macarthur manager on May 15.

This marks his first managerial job following an advisory role at Manchester United's youth academy and the responsibility as coach of the A-League All-Stars in May’s All-Star exhibition against FC Barcelona.

His first game will be in the Australia Cup against Mackay & Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United in the competition's round of 32.

In an official media release on the club’s social media, Yorke stated “We are definitely excited. The cup is important to the club and it’s something that we want to, obviously, advance in.”

He continued, “It’s going to be our first competitive game (of the season). The boys have been training well and have been getting used to their new surroundings. There has been a lot of changes here (at the club) but, at the same time, we’re pretty excited and looking forward to the game.”

The former Manchester United striker also expressed that he has been enjoying his time as ‘Bulls’ boss so far and claimed that the players have been buying into his philosophy. However, he dismissed all illusions and false pride, emphasising that there is still work to be done.

Yorke will be joined by his close friend and former TT teammate, Russell Latapy, who was appointed as assistant coach.

The game will kick off at 5.30 pm Australian (Queensland) time (3.30 am TT time). Local fans can view match highlights on the My Football YouTube channel, the official account for Australian football.