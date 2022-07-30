Way to go, Minister Mitchell

THE EDITOR: Puissance, sagacity and illustriousness are telling of the Government's care and commitment to citizens. Recent developments allow us to delve into yet another dazzling enterprise where the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for nationals, adding value to employment benefits thenceforward across the seas. Having these dialogues help us to appreciate what is deemed to be an economically viable solution.

Royal Caribbean International is one of the biggest cruise lines in the world. They have embarked on absorbing talent found on our shores. For that reason measuring the impact starts with seeing efforts to promote our tourism product.

The investment made for nationals to be paid in US dollars would generate revenue in varying sectors. Cruise ship operations do offer mass market products, giving way to much creativity. Needless to say, the hospitality industry comprises hotel management, culinary arts, entertainment and several great career opportunities.

To date 602 applicants were confirmed, 822 interviews were conducted out of 6,000 and what is even more thrilling is exposure to the wider tourism database. Added to that, virtual interviews would be done for more accommodation. Such strides are remarkable and much deserving for sustainable tourism development.

Initiatives by this administration have a penchant for focusing on good governance and forward-thinking approaches.

We should consider what is before us and commend Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, for strongly demonstrating dedication, integrity, alacrity and ingenuity to service that dovetails very well.

