Two bodies found 10 days ago in Cedros yet to be identified

File photo by Lincoln Holder

The bodies of two men found off the coast of Cedros remained unidentified more than a week after they were found.

South Western Division police confirmed that no one had come forward to identify the bodies.

Coast Guard officers found the bodies on the night of July 20.

Initially, the bodies were believed to be those of Cedros fishermen Yusuf Ali and Miguel Farria, of Fullarton Village and Bonasse Village, respectively. Both are 27. On July 17, a man reported them missing at sea. The fishermen had left Bonasse Village to buy fish and shrimp off a fishing trawler off the coast of Icacos.

But the police said the men later returned safely and were reunited with their families.

The police gave no further information.

Anyone with information about the unidentified bodies can call Cedros police at 690-1196 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.