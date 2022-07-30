Time for Arima library

Ashton Ford -

THE EDITOR: In 1985 when I served as Member of Parliament for Arima, with Leroy Morris being the then mayor, the Arima Library moved from its original home at the Town Hall to the Dial Centre in order to provide additional services to residents.

The relocation was necessary due to the increase in the population as the Government embarked on the provision of houses in the Malabar and La Horquetta areas.

According to the late Henry Perreira, then town superintendent, 70 years ago when then mayor Charles Netto officially opened the Arima Town Hall he announced that he had reserved a 650-square-foot room on the ground floor to house a library, with the support of the Central Library, for the benefit of the young people of the borough.

As Arima prepares to celebrate 134 years as a royal chartered borough, the need for a state-of-the-art library is required more than ever as the community is bursting at it seams.

Netto’s vision was that since Arima had several citizens who had made their mark at the national level, the library would therefore be the impetus to produce scholars from among the children in all aspects of life in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the beginning there were two volunteers at the library, Eddie Boyce and Adelene Marin, who supervised adults and children who shared the same space.

From its inception, the library was well utilised, to the extent that by 1966 it went on to offer full-time service of 36 hours a week and eventually administered by a permanent clerk on the staff, with assistance from one part-timer from Port of Spain.

The administrative change in the library was due mainly to the expansion of the primary and secondary schools in Arima and the vast readership seeking to fulfil the requirements on the school curriculum.

Additionally, new communities were developing on the outskirts of Arima along Tumpuna Road, eg Tumpuna Courts and Garden, Mandalay Gardens, Semp Avenue, Riverway, Ganaski, Tumpuna Crossing, with Malabar, La Horquetta and Santa Rosa Heights and many more catering for new residences.

The original library paved the way for the development of young Arimians whose parents had already made their mark at the national level in the public and teaching services, the business community and also at the legislative levels in both Houses of Parliament.

Since then the library has changed location. First it was housed at the Dial Centre on Queen Street and finally moved to its present venue at the Kenley Building at the corner of Malabar Road and Pro Queen Street.

Arima has 14 primary schools which produced individuals in cultural, economic and political development. Some of the primary schools are over 100 years old, and others are of recent vintage.

Because secondary schools were limited in their capacity, many of the successful students in the then Common Entrance Examination were sent to schools outside Arima, mainly Queen’s Royal College (QRC), St Mary’s College, Fatima College, St Joseph’s Convent in St Joseph and Port of Spain and others which catered for girls.

Meanwhile, Arima was moving apace in the education system with the launch of Holy Cross College situated on the scenic Calvary Hills in 1957. Today the college is ranked among the best secondary schools in the country.

Arima Central Government opened in 1961, then came Arima Senior Comprehensive, with Malabar Government being the latest to open its doors, catering for students in the eastern district.

Among the students who attended these schools are a wide variety of individuals who have contributed not only to Arima but to the nation as a whole.

It is for this reason I point out an example of excellent achievement coming out of Arima.

The Arima Boys Government Primary School had established a cadre of students in 1959 who were College Exhibition winners – Selwyn Sukhu, Neil Giueseppi, Keith Assam, Hayden Tony, Cassian Lopez, Anthony Watkins, Jennifer Marchack, Gorden Draper and Earl Agard.

Seated with the students was headmaster Eugene Laurent.

Based on the academic achievement and their eventual success at the national level, Arimians were confident that a library would be provided to the community.

Given the town’s rich history in education, culture, sports, etc, a modern library was earmarked to provide vital information for the population and its environs and over the years all the mayors and MPs campaigned vigorously for a modern library to be built in the borough.

As we celebrate 134 years as a royal chartered borough it is only fitting that the Government moves with alacrity and builds the library in Arima. We deserve nothing less since the town continues to strive despite the obvious sidelining by the respective governments over the years.

ASHTON FORD

former mayor

and MP, Arima