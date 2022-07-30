Panama thrash TT 81-33 in U-17 Centrobasket

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Under-16 girls basketball team suffered a heavy 81-33 defeat against Panama in their second match of the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Nicaragua on Thursday.

TT hoped to get a good start but were dominated from the tip-off. Panama established a sizeable lead early in the match and never gave TT a chance to get back in the game.

The Panamanians capitalised on TT’s turnovers and took full advantage of defensive lapses to put the game out of reach.

TT lost their opening match against the host nation.

The TT team were set to face Costa Rica on Friday, from 10.30 pm (TT time).