No tender for buses?

THE EDITOR: I saw an article in a daily newspaper on Thursday headlined “Sinanan: PTSC plans for electric fleet...but it will not happen overnight.” The article said “Sinanan told reporters yesterday that a tender went out and negotiations are ongoing with a preferred tenderer of a Chinese manufacturer.”

I have not noticed a tender for buses being published in any of the daily newspapers as is usually done, as our company would like to participate in this tender, as we represent a Chinese manufacturer for buses.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

MD, Trinidad Import

& Export Co Ltd