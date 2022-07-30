No tender for buses?
THE EDITOR: I saw an article in a daily newspaper on Thursday headlined “Sinanan: PTSC plans for electric fleet...but it will not happen overnight.” The article said “Sinanan told reporters yesterday that a tender went out and negotiations are ongoing with a preferred tenderer of a Chinese manufacturer.”
I have not noticed a tender for buses being published in any of the daily newspapers as is usually done, as our company would like to participate in this tender, as we represent a Chinese manufacturer for buses.
ANTHONY J ARRINDELL
MD, Trinidad Import
& Export Co Ltd
