Met Service warns of gusty winds, thunderstorms until Sunday

-

Beachgoers and marine operators have been put on alert of unusually strong winds which are likely to be active until 8 pm on Sunday.

A yellow level warning was issued by the Meteorological Office on Saturday saying there was a 70 per cent chance of winds in the excess of 55 km per hour in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.

Typically on long weekends, hundreds of people visit beaches and rivers for recreation.

Gusts of wind may be brief but capable of displacing poorly secured roofs, loose outdoor objects as well as sending tree branches flying. Seas may be choppy in sheltered areas and waves can reach up to 2.5m in open waters, the release said.

The public was advised to exercise caution when going to the seas and rivers and to follow the instructions of lifeguards. Loose outdoor objects and livestock should also be secured. The Met encourages all to monitor official news sources and subsequent weather updates.