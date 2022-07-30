First Citizens profits after tax jump 6.4%

First Citizens Bank on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd posted a profit after tax of $518.6 million – a 6.4 per cent increase when compared to the same period ending June 2021.

The figures were revealed in the group’s financial reports, released on Friday.

Chairman Anthony Isidore Smart said the group posted third quarter profit before tax of $248.5 million, bringing the profit before tax for the nine month period ending June 30 to $717.8 million. He added that the group’s assets took a dip by 1.9 per cent to $45.7 when compared to September 2021.

“First Citizens remains committed to building our foundation of stability and competitiveness with a focus on our strategies to take our core business forward to pre-covid19 performance levels,” he said.