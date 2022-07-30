Cyclists Paul, Browne, Alexander start keirin campaign on Saturday

Jenna Ross of Trinidad and Tobago prepares to compete in the women's individual triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago resume their Commonwealth Games medal quest on Saturday when the men’s 3x3 basketball team takes on Australia in their opening match at the Smithfield Arena in Birmingham, England.

The TT team begin their round one Pool B campaign against the Aussies from 11.30 am (TT time) and then face England four hours later.

At noon, TT cyclists Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Quincy Alexander face the starter of the men’s keirin. Browne will contest heat one while Paul will feature in heat two and Quincy Alexander, heat four.

Additionally, swimmer Cherelle Thompson competes in the women’s 50m freestyle. She vies for a spot in the semi-final out of lane three. In this heat, she has the third fastest entry time of 25.16 seconds.

After Friday’s opening events, only Dylan Carter was able to make it to Saturday’s men’s 50m butterfly final. He goes for gold from 3.07 pm.

In other events on day one, TT’s Graham Chatoor placed fourth in four minutes 5.50 seconds in heat one of the men’s 400m butterfly. His time was 20th fastest and fell way outside the ten advancing swimmers.

Topping the field was Botswana’s James Freeman (3:57.56) followed by England’s Isaac Dodds (4:01.50) and Bahamian Luke-Kennedy Thompson (4:04.90) respectively.

Additionally, Jason Costelloe placed 32nd in the men’s triathlon sprint distance final. He clocked one hour, two minutes and six seconds (1:02.06).

Capturing gold was Alex Yee (50:34) of the host nation, while New Zealander Hayden Wilde (50:47) earned silver and Australian Matthew Hauser (50:50) received bronze.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ross finished 27th, of 32 contestants, in 1:07.45 in the women’s equivalent. Bermuda’s Flora Duffy (55:25), England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown (56:06) and Scotland’s Beth Potter (56:46) rounded off the top three respectively.

And in netball action, TT were swept 74-22 by the hosts. TT trailed throughout and finished each quarter 15-6; 37-9; 57-13 and 74-22.

Squash players Chayse McQuan and Charlotte Knaggs also lost their opening men and women singles qualifying matches at the University of Birmingham.

Against Canada’s David Baillargeon, McQuan was beaten 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 while Knaggs went down 9-11, 11-3, 11-3, 7-11, 12-10 against Malta’s Lijana Sultana.