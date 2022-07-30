Carter places fourth in Commonwealth 50m fly

In this June 18 file photo, Dylan Carter competes during the men's 50m butterfly semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 50-metre butterfly by one-tenth of a second at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

Carter, who splashed to silver in this event at the 2018 edition in Scotland, was unable to repeat or better his performance this time around as he placed fourth in 23.28 seconds. He swam out of lane three.

Winning gold in a Games record time of 22.81 was crowd-favourite, England's Benjamin Proud. Grabbing silver was Singapore's Ten Wei Teong in 23.21 while New Zealander Cameron Gray edged Carter out of medal contention with a nippy 23.27 clocking.

On Friday, the TT swimmer advanced to the semi-final after placing second, in 23.59 seconds, in heat seven. Carter qualified third fastest overall.

In the semi-final, he improved on his showing by placing second once more, this time in 23.41, to earn a spot in the medal race. However, he was unable to repeat a podium place at the 2022 edition.