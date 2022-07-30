Carter goes for 50m fly Commonwealth gold

In this June 18, 2022 file photo, Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago competes during men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2 at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter is on course to potentially secure another Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 50-metre butterfly.

Carter, 26, advanced to Saturday’s final after executing powerful performances in the heats and semi-final round at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Friday.

He will attempt to capture TT’s first medal of the meet when he faces the starter from 3.07 pm (TT time).

On Friday, the TT swimmer advanced to the semi-final after placing second, in 23.59 seconds, in heat seven. Winning the heat was Australian Kyle Chalmers (23.45) while Welsh swimmer Lewis Fraser was third (23.73). Carter qualified third fastest overall.

In the semi-final, Carter improved on his showing by placing second more, this time in 23.41, to earn a spot in the medal race.

At the last edition of the Games in 2018, Carter splashed to silver in this event in 23.67. He will be hoping to go one place better this time around.

Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) president Lindsay Gillette was pleased with Carter’s opening performance and believes he has what it takes to notch a prized podium place.

“He’s in form and swimming great,” Gillette responded via WhatsApp on Friday. “I have no doubt that he will be a keen contender for a medal place in Saturday’s 50m fly final. I think he has a terrific chance of medalling”