3 covid19 deaths, 162 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

Covid19 has claimed three more lives and infected 162 people as reported by the Ministry of Health in its latest covid19 update on Saturday. There is now 6,379 total active cases.

4,051 people have lost their lives because of covid19 since its arrival to TT in March 2020. Of this, 3,355 were not vaccinated while 301 were and 390 deaths were recorded prior to May 24 last year.

Between July 22 to July 27, 3,880 (19.7 per cent) of all covid19 patients are fully vaccinated while 15,838 (80.3 per cent) are not.

The ministry reported 136 patients hospitalised.

Currently, 715,508 (51.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated while 684,492 have either gotten the first dose or none.

Some 167,341 booster shots were administered