Windies seek redemption as India T20 series bowls off

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (right) and Traquillity Secondary School team captain Rufano Stewart are pictured during a visit to the school by members of the West Indies cricket team, on Thursday, at Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain. The West Indies play India in the first T20I, on Friday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - SUREASH CHOLAI

West Indies seek redemption when the first of a five-match Goldmedal T20 International Cup series against India bowls off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on Friday from 10:30am.

This comes after the men in maroon were swept 3-0 by India following a one-sided One-Day International series which concluded at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Nicholas Pooran, WI captain, said they can turn the tables on a strengthened India T20 team which features the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

West Indies also made some welcome additions to the T20 team with Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmyer returning, alongside all-rounder Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith and Devon Thomas.

Pooran said the academy pitch in Tarouba is batsman-friendly and can play in their favour but also, to the advantage of their opponents.

“I believe we can (better India), we definitely will. We just need to do the right thing. We know the BLCA conditions are really good for batting and our batsmen are looking forward to that challenge.

“Maybe India’s batsmen are also looking forward to that as well. I think it’s going to come down to skills and execution. India is a good team and we have good players as well. We are starting to become a good team as well. The challenge is going to be there. It’s all about execution,” he said.

The series begins in Trinidad but then moves to Basseterre, St Kitts for the second and third T20s on Monday and Wednesday. The final two will be played at Lauderhill Cricket Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.

Getting a much-needed series win here serves as an important morale booster for the team. Pooran added.

“I’m happy with how the team is shaping up. The results haven’t been in our favour most times but they’re shaping up really nicely and the guys are gaining experience which is wonderful.

“We know as a group we have put in a lot of work. A series win will do a lot for our confidence. We’re looking forward to give it our best shot, continue to dig deep, fight hard for our teammates and the people of the Caribbean. Hopefully, we can bring some smiles back in this series,” he said.

He was pleased with Hetmyer’s return but emphasised victory requires a total team effort. While he congratulated some of his ODI teammates on recent individual achievements during the just concluded series, Pooran wants them converted into match-winning performances.

Pooran continued, “We definitely want to continue to work on getting wickets with the new ball, bowling at the death, continue to utilise that power play and form partnerships that can win us games.

“It’s always nice having ‘Hetty’ in the team. It’s wonderful that he passed this fitness test. The guys are looking forward to having him here and for him to contribute with the bat, in the field and in the team environment.

“Unfortunately we have not been getting series wins and that’s something we want to happen. We just don’t want to perform as players and the team is still losing. The only thing on our mind is finding a way to be successful and lifting a title at the end of the fifth game.”

The WI captain confirmed that this series and the upcoming three-match T20 series against New Zealand will serve as crucial player-gauge ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

When asked how he’d been coping as WI captain, Pooran said it’s inspiring him to work harder.

“I’m motivated. I don’t want to prove people wrong but I want to stand up to the challenge and accept it. I want to go out there and lead from the front.

“I’m enjoying my cricket and all the challenges captaincy has brought to me so far. I’m trying my best to switch off when there’s no cricket going on. I’m trying to keep myself fresh but I’m enjoying it and that’s the most important part of it.”

He closed, “We want to win the series and in order for that to happen everyone has to contribute. We need to understand that every game is not going to be the same as individuals and other guys are going to step up and play their part as well.”

Cricket West Indies lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes welcomed back Hetmyer to the squad and said that he is expected to fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability and can add value and win matches for the team.

On the team’s selection on Thursday, Haynes said, “Everything we do, we have to take into consideration we have a big tournament coming up later this year, which is the ICC T20 World Cup, so we are planning and gearing up towards that event. It is good to give the players some exposure to the international stage and look to find the right combinations.”

West Indies T20 Team vs India – Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.