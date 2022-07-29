Trinidadian pleads guilty to hiring hitman in US

Ryan Hadeed.

RYAN Hadeed, a Trinidadian who lives in Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty in a US court to mailing a hitman US$10,000.

The money was payment for a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday.

In a release on its website, the DOJ said Hadeed, 43, used the US postal service to “solicit, plan, and pay for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new love interest.”

Hadeed pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to a charge of using the mail to commit murder-for-hire.

He faces up to ten years in federal prison and a US$250,000 fine. Hadeed’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 26, at 1.15 pm before US district judge William P Dimitrouleas.

The release said as part of his guilty plea, Hadeed admitted that in September 2021, he mailed a letter to the intended hitman requesting murder services: “I need someone eliminated. I've been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa,” he wrote.

The release said in the letter, and in two later ones, Hadeed instructed the intended hitman to signal his acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a store-front window, among other things.

On November 10, 2021, the intended hitman received a final mailing from Hadeed that included a description and pictures of the man whom Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule, as well as a deadline for the murder.

Also inside the envelope was US$10,000 cash, the DOJ’s release said.

“The intended victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed’s former girlfriend,” it explained.

Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket the same day the hitman received the cash and pictures.

The DOJ said during a secondary customs inspection of Hadeed when he returned to the US from his international trip, additional evidence was uncovered.

Law enforcement officers, who had learned of the crime, arrested Hadeed. Federal prosecutors filed a case against him in December 2021.