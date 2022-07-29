The value of the off-season

Whether you are an athlete, coach, technical staff or just a spectator I am certain you may have heard the terms pre-season and off-season before. Naturally, the indicator of what they’re referencing is in the name: pre-season is usually the weeks just before an athlete’s competitive season begins and the off-season is the weeks following the end of the athlete’s competitive season prior to the beginning of pre-season. Given that all sports are not played at the same time of the year one athlete’s off-season might be another athlete’s main competitive season and as such many athletes and teams revolve their training schedules around their respective competitive seasons.

During the off-season, you may still find many athletes and coaches pushing training regimens, technical and conditioning work and tactical training. But as written in a previous article is more really better? Should we really have athletes working intensely and sport-specifically during the off-season? Realistically much of the research is suggesting not as much as you think…

So, what is the value of this break in transmission? Some of you may even suggest that surely, it’s of more value for athletes to continue training and not risk losing form/technique/strength etc. especially if they’re coming off a great season. In short, the answer is that the off-season rest is incredibly valuable to both the physical and mental health of an athlete or team.

For many athletes, their competitive seasons are long, intensive, and high demand and research has shown that focusing on one sport for a majority of the year can lead to overuse injuries and mental burnout. This is where the value of the off-season comes into play. Having that prolonged period of physical and mental rest from sport-specific activity can aid in complete recuperation and recovery for athletes.

According to Bullard (2021), “The off-season protects athletes from mental burnout, injuries, and performance slumps. It is prime time for an athlete to self-reflect on the previous season, areas to improve upon, and goals for the upcoming season.”

Particularly for young/junior athletes who, depending on the sport, may not have defined competitive seasons it’s imperative for their coaches to build an off-season into their training calendars. It’s quite easy for coaches and parents alike to encourage young athletes to participate in every tournament available for the sake of exposure and experience and to continue year-long training without much rest. Although it may appear that their bodies can withstand the training, they too require physical and mental rest.

Allow me to state that this is not to suggest, however, that for an 8-week period an athlete is left to do nothing, but the intensity and type of work that is programmed should be considered.

According to Rivera (2022), “when it comes to off-season training, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Off-season workout plans should focus on an athlete’s interests and goals and avoid sport-specific drills or exercises. When assessing training plans, look for programs that improve strength, mobility, speed, and agility, introduce new skills and activities outside primary sports.”

From a mental skills perspective, it should be a period during which athletes :

1. Reflect on the previous year: a self-aware athlete is one who is always likely to progress and succeed. Reflecting on what worked, what didn’t work and the ways to improve based on the previous season are great starting points for self-reflection.

2. Spend time focusing on goals: Goal setting is an essential mental and motivational skill for athletes. Goal setting assists athletes throughout the competitive season but can also serve as a motivational tool in the off-season. While the competitive pressure is reduced, it is a great time to begin establishing short-term and long-term goals for the upcoming year. Use these newly established goals to help guide program training development.

3. Be accountable: Although the off-season is not as intense with training, accountability is still a factor. These items could include sleep hygiene, nutrition, psychological skills training, and personal development. By holding themselves accountable for actions taken during this time, athletes can stay motivated and excited for the upcoming season.

4. Try a new activity: Just because the off-season and training have been altered does not mean an athlete needs to become inactive. This is the perfect time to participate in activities to train the mind and body in different ways. Try something fun and separate from the usual activity.

Feel free to submit any questions or feedback to alexandriaolton@outlook.com