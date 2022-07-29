PM tests positive for covid19 – again

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister has tested positive for covid19.

This is the second time Dr Rowley has fallen ill with the virus.

News of the PM's illness was confirmed in a post on the Office of the Prime Minister's Facebook page at midday on Friday.

The post said: "Prime Minister Dr Rowley tested positive for covid19 this morning. The Prime Minister who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, is experiencing very mild symptoms."

It said he will remain in isolation, in keeping with current covid19 protocols, and hence has cancelled all engagements over the upcoming period.

"However," it added, "the Emancipation function carded for today at the Diplomatic Centre will be hosted by members of the Cabinet."

The Prime Minister was seen, unmasked, at the police Code 727 film screening and award ceremony at Queen's Hall on Wednesday.

That event was attended by a number of dignitaries including President Paula-Mae Weekes, the National Security Minister and members of the executive of the Police Service.

In early April 2021, Rowley tested positive for the first time for covid and was under medical supervision for several days.