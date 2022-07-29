One-sided People Meter questions

THE EDITOR: Recently, the People Meter question on a TV station asked, “Have you ever been inconvenienced by fiery protest?” This question clearly emanated from the protests by Barrackpore and Moruga residents because of deplorable road conditions on that day.

The question should have rightly been, “Have you ever been inconvenienced by poor or deplorable road conditions?” This way the results would have sent a clear message to the authorities about how the population feels.

The question asked has no merit and cannot contribute meaningfully to solving any problem. It also shows which side the TV station is on and it’s certainly not the people’s.

What would be nice is if the People Meter questions are fairly distributed, not just directed towards the people and the Opposition, but the Government also. At least try to look neutral.

L ROOPNARINE

via e-mail