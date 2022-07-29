Man arrested and charged, 20 years after rape

CHARGED: Mitra Hassanali charged for a 2022 rape. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

A SAN FERNANDO man has been arrested and charged for a rape committed 20 years ago.

A police service release on Friday said that Mitra Hassanali, 41, was granted $75,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Aden Stroude at the Siparia Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He is expected to reappear in court on August 25.

Hassanali of Diamond Village was arrested and charged by Cpl Madhoo of the San Fernando Process Office on July 27.

According to a police report, on August 1, 2002, a woman reported that she was attacked and raped by a man at her home in South Oropouche.

An investigation was launched and a warrant issued for the arrest of a suspect. Corporal Madhoo conducted extensive enquiries and arrested a suspect at Berridge Trace, South Oropouche on July 27.