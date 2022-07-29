Man, 60, killed in Morvant ambush

A 60-year-old Maloney man was killed on Thursday night after gunmen shot at a group of people on Pelican Extension, Morvant.

Police reported that at about 6.25 pm Clinton Cain was at Matthew Lane, Pelican Extension Morvant, when a white Nissan Wingroad stopped and the occupants started shooting at the group. Police believe a Morvant man who was liming with Cain and others was the intended target.

Two others, a 24-year-old East Dry River and a 36-year-old from Pelican Extension, were injured. The man police believe was the target was unharmed, but his Porsche Cayenne was riddled with bullets.

Cain was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and was declared dead at 7.04 pm.

The 24-year-old was shot in the buttocks, left hand, hip and right hand. The other man was shot in the chest, right thigh, groin and upper left thigh.

In an unrelated incident, two men were shot in El Socorro at about 8.45 pm. Police said two men were liming on Siewdass Trace when a car pulled up and those inside started shooting.

A 21-year-old was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the back and both legs. Police said the two were in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

No motive was given for the shooting.