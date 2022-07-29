Let’s keep the young cricket team together

THE EDITOR: The top cricket teams at present in the world are, in this order: Australia, India, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe.

There were times when the WI beat people like pan and tassa together. Now is not that time. Times have changed. Other teams have improved.

We cannot make changes after every loss. We need to keep this young team together for as long as it takes. Not everywhere you see bird droppings you will set traps.

Where are our better players? Playing for big dollars. That is their choice.

Let us keep this entire young team together; true cricket fans. Their time is coming.

In college we put a team together in Form 1 and kept it together. Initially we were very soundly beaten. We learned from all those defeats.

Then the intact team started to win and continued to win. We learned to win. Time healed all wounds.

Port of Spain was not built in a day. Hurry dog eats raw meat.

Let us keep this present entire team constant. Our time is very soon.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

Rally round the West Indies.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town