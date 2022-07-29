Las Cuevas couple found murdered at home

POLICE are searching for a man who murdered a Las Cuevas couple on Friday morning.

Police said between 7.30 and 8 am, the bodies of Shereen, 40, and Hollis Valdez, 41, were found at their home at Rincon Village, Las Cuevas.

From preliminary reports, police said the suspect is believed to have died by suicide and they are searching the bush near the couple’s home for his body.

The motive was a domestic dispute, police said.

Newsday will update this story as more information becomes available.