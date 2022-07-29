India crush West Indies in first T20 International at Tarouba

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against West Indies during the first T20 International at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Friday. (AP PHOTOS)

INDIA took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series against the West Indies with a comfortable 68-run win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Friday.

India, who were sent in to bat first, posted a healthy score of 190/6 in 20 overs with captain Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik leading the way.

Sharma, opening the batting, struck 64 off 44 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and two sixes.

Karthik destroyed the Windies bowlers in the last few overs of the innings cracking 41 not out off 19 balls.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph grabbed 2/46 in four overs for West Indies.

In response, West Indies failed to put together partnerships and could only muster 122/8 in their 20 overs.

Opener Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20 and Keemo Paul scored 19 not out as the West Indies did not deliver a quality performance in front of a sizeable crowd. Despite it being a work day, halfway through the West Indies innings at 1.30 pm, approximately 9,000 tickets were sold.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 2/22 in four overs for India.

The teams will now travel to St Kitts for the second and third matches of the series at Warner Park. The second match will be played on Monday from 10.30 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 190/6 (20 overs) – Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2/46 vs WEST INDIES 122/8 (20 overs) - Shamarh Brooks 20, Keemo Paul 19 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 2/24, Ravi Bishnoi 2/26. India won by 68 runs. Man of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (India).