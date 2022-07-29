Arima businesses wants easier access to gun permits

THE Arima Business Association (ABA) is saying the authority to approve firearms users' licences (FULs) should not rest on one person.

The association, in a press release, called for amendments to the law to make it easier for people who qualify to get legal guns to protect themselves, their families and their businesses in the face of a continued spiralling of serious crimes and violence.

The Commissioner of Police is the only person who can sign off on FULs after a rigorous investigative process by the police.

Saying law-abiding citizens deserve every chance to protect themselves from criminals, especially in the face of a poor detection rate, the association is demanding a fair, transparent, equitable and effective method to evaluate and approve FULs.

"The criminal elements are operating with more authority than law-abiding citizens and it is clear this needs to be reversed sooner rather than later.

"The authority to issue an FUL should not and ought not to continue to be held by one individual. While we play with the statistics of the situation, lives are being lost," the release said.

The association, whose president is Christian Rampersad, said that several years ago, the police complained that criminals had more advanced guns than police, with taxpayers later footing the bill to equip the police force with more modern and necessary tools.

"Today, we the people who paid these bills are calling for a total reform of the process by which we are granted the legal use to carry firearms to protect our life, loved ones and property.

"The fact is clear – laws need to be amended! We demand a fair, transparent, equitable and effective method to evaluate and distribute the FULs."

The association said for far too long, citizens have been dealing with rising crime, with bandits and other criminals being prone to very violent conduct.

"It is evident that if citizens are not given the means to protect themselves, we shall soon be overwhelmed by criminals."

The association said while Arima has now been classed as the epicentre of crime, the truth is, no part of the country has been untouched.

While saying it is heartened that the Prime Minister has acknowledged crime and violence are a public health emergency, the association said a solid crime plan must be implemented in the short, medium and long term.

It also expressed "grave concern" that it is now legally possible for people charged with murder to access bail, given this week's Privy Council ruling.

"This could mean that people charged with murder could be out on the streets and hundreds of eyewitnesses as well as relatives of people murdered now have real cause to fear for their lives."

The association also spoke of an increase in larceny, especially praedial larceny, at a time when the issue of food security is on the front burner.

Saying it takes no comfort in the fact that the country is no closer to having a full-time police commissioner, and while many social issues need to be addressed, "law-abiding citizens should not be held to ransom or continue to be defenceless when faced with a real and present danger in highly armed and dangerous criminals."