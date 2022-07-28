S&P projects 4.5% growth for Trinidad and Tobago this year

INTERNATIONAL ratings agency Standard and Poors (S&P) is projecting that Trinidad and Tobago's economy will grow by 4.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent this year and in 2023 respectively.

This growth will be based on revenues from high oil, gas and petrochemical prices. S&P made this projection in its July 21 ratings report for TT.

S&P gave TT a BBB- investment grade rating in that report.

The rating was based on the view that "higher prices for oil, gas, and petrochemicals will spur an economic recovery in TT this year and strengthen economic resilience."

S&P said, "We expect the recovery will lead to strong government revenue growth and more rapid fiscal consolidation."

TT's economic outlook is defined as stable, based on S&P's view that TT will benefit from significantly higher energy and petrochemical prices which will "more than offset lower-than-expected energy production."

This, S&P continued, will lead to "stronger government revenue collection than previously anticipated, helping to stem the rise in government debt."

The firm said it could raise its rating on TT over the next two years if "stronger economic performance and favorable long-term GDP growth prospects lead to a sustained decline in government debt and ease external pressures."

But S&P also said within the next two years, it could lower its rating of TT. This, the firm said, could happen if "if GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita fails to recover to the degree that we anticipate and the pace of fiscal consolidation is materially slower than expected."

S&P cautioned that economic policies that contribute to weakening the long-term sustainability of public finances, limit the prospects for balanced GDP growth, or materially worsen the country's external position beyond its base-case scenario could also result in a lower rating.

The firm forecast GDP per capita will surpass $20,000 by next year owing to the rise in the energy sector.

"With an economy that is heavily dependent on oil, gas, and petrochemicals, TT will benefit from favorable prices through the end of 2023."

S&P projected West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil will average US$95 per barrel, Brent crude oil US$100 per barrel and, and Henry Hub natural gas US$8.25 per million Btu (/mmbtu) for the rest of 2022.

Those prices in 2021 were forecast at US$ $60 and US$55 per barrel and US$2.75 per mmbtu respectively.

S&P observed that "problems with energy production, exacerbated by mature energy fields and covid19 pandemic-related supply chain disruptions affecting maintenance and production capacity, dampened the economy during the past several years."

Against this background, the firm said, "We expect GDP per capita will reach $19,337 in 2022."

S&P said since the PNM assumed office in September 2015, it has gradually adjusted its policies to respond to the less favourable economy, prompted by the fall in commodity prices in 2014-2016, and then the pandemic and drop in prices starting in 2020.

" Nevertheless, there have been persistent delays in making reforms."

While citing the implementation of the National Statistical Institute and the Revenue Authority as examples of this, S&P was encouraged by developments with the latter.

"The Revenue Authority's board of directors has been appointed, and the government expects it will be fully operational in 2023."

S&P was encouraged that TT's parliamentary democracy and social cohesion will anchor its political stability and predictability.

While the PNM lacks the three-fifths majority in the House of Representatives to pass certain legislation, as it holds 22 of the 41 seats in the House, S&P said, "We believe that it and the main opposition party, the United National Congress, share a similar approach to economic policies, including support for private and foreign enterprise, while maintaining a large public sector."

S&P projected that after the 2022-2023 period, there would be one per cent GDP growth in the 2024-2025 period, as energy prices fall.

"During the past 15 years, the country accumulated savings that have stabilised the economy in the face of downturns."

S&P said this is particularly relevant for TT "because the volatile energy sector represented more than one-quarter of GDP and government revenues, and almost 80 per cent of exports, on average, in the past five years."

The firm added that TT's mature energy sector, gas production declining in recent years and lower-than-expected oil production, along with limited monetary policy flexibility and a heavily managed exchange rate, " constrain the country's ability to respond to potential future shocks."

S&P acknowledged efforts by government to partially offset risks (economic and environmental) posed by dependence on hydrocarbons through TT transitioning from the current energy-sector model to an "integrated energy model as a producer of natural gas and downstream products like ammonia, which can be a vector for hydrogen."

The firm added that government is working to facilitate the production of alternative energy sources " including hydrogen and steam utilisation, as well as greater use of renewable electricity from solar energy."

On July 21, Finance Minister Colm Imbert welcomed S&P's giving TT a BBB- investment grade.

He said S&P's decision to confirm this investment-grade rating is also a testimony to TT's ability to face the covid19 pandemic in a way that protected the population and the economy.

Imbert believed the decision also indicates S&P's view that TT can "exceed expectations in terms of growth and budget restraint, leading to a decline in the public-debt trajectory.”

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said, "I see nothing to crow about with this revision from BBB- negative outlook to BBB- with stable outlook."

He recalled that from 2008-2015, S&P gave TT an A investment-grade rating

Ramnarine said this information is contained in the 2021 Review of the Economy document which was laid in Parliament last October, when Imbert presented the 2021/2022 budget.

"It was only in 2016 that the S&P credit rating slipped from A to A-. Before that it was consistently A."

Ramnarine said before covid19, the economy was in a state of consistent contraction.

"That is a fact. We must define and accept that reality if we are to move forward."