Nominate your business champion

Directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce pose for a photo with platinum sponsors of this year’s Champions on Business awards at the launch on July 19. From left are Mario Singh, assistant manager, corporate sustainability, National Gas; Eximbank CEO Navin Dookeran; Chamber president Charles Pashley; Chamber senior vice president Kiran Maharaj; Darryl Duke, assistant general manager, business sales (Ag), Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd; and Chamber director Christian Stone. Missing from in photo is Emile Clifton, assistant vice president, reputation management, UTC. Photo courtesy the TT Chamber -

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce launched the Champions of Business 2022 on July 19, and nominations are now being accepted in all six categories.

The nomination period runs from July 20 to midnight, August 26.

Champions of Business is an annual celebration of business excellence in TT. The journey of a business can be a lifetime story, beginning with the first eager steps of the entrepreneur, through growth and change, to eventually reaching the pinnacle of success.

This year’s theme is Legacy and Leadership, an acknowledgement that the legacy of success is determined by its leadership. The theme embodies the enduring characteristics of visionaries and pioneers; encompassing values of strength, sustainability, growth and transition.

Champions of Business comprises Champions of Business True Stories, a four-part video series highlighting each category and the finalists, which will be aired exclusively on CNC3, and thereafter the gala awards finale. After two years of pandemic restrictions, we will present the gala awards finale on November 24 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain before a live theatre audience.

There are six categories of awards:

• Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year (exclusive category sponsor Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd). This award is designed to recognise local companies that have successfully pursued an export agenda, resulting in an established regional or international footprint while retaining base operations in TT.

• Breakthrough Exporter of the Year (exclusive category sponsor Eximbank). This category has been established to recognise up-and-coming export-oriented companies which have demonstrated a growth pattern over the last year.

• Entrepreneurship (exclusive category sponsor Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation). This category dovetails with the Chamber’s work towards bolstering the entrepreneurship movement in TT. It celebrates entrepreneurs who have a passion to create and innovate.

• Business Technology (exclusive category sponsor bmobile Business). This was introduced to recognise local businesses that are embracing technology’s full potential. It acknowledges the significant role that technology plays in transforming the economy. Individuals or companies may be nominated.

• Green Agenda (exclusive category sponsor the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd): This award developed out of the growing importance of sustainability in a world threatened by environmental challenges and the recognition that corporate TT has a part to play in doing what is right for the environment, our planet and future generations.

• Business Hall of Fame (exclusive category sponsor National Gas): This is a lifetime achievement award that celebrates people who have exemplified business acumen and displayed a high level of national service, civic responsibility or philanthropy.

The Chamber invites the public, business representative organisations (BSOs), companies and any other interested parties to nominate men, women and companies who/which have embarked upon the journey and are deserving of being named a champion of business.

Any individual or business that has exemplified achievement, good practice and might deserve to be recognised in business can be a champion. Whether in services, manufacturing, retail, export; whether large, medium or small; whether a start-up or a conglomerate or somewhere in between – there is a suitable category.

Neither nominees nor the persons nominating them need to be members of the Chamber. Awardees are determined after assessment by an appointed committee of the Chamber. Recipients all receive their awards at the gala awards finale.

To nominate your Champion of Business for any of the categories please visit our website, www.chamber.org.tt, click “Nominate a Champion” on the home page and it will take you to the full criteria and the nomination forms, plus other relevant information.