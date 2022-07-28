Mahaica eliminate Trincity AS in RBC West Penn quarters
MAHAICA DEFEATED Trincity AS 1-0 in the quarter-final stage of the RBC West Penn Youth Football League last weekend.
Amaal Julien found the back of the net for Mahaica, as they booked a place in the final four.
Malabar United brushed aside Enterprise 6-2 in another quarter-final encounter, with D Yorke scoring a hat-trick, while M Daniel, J Peters and N Ambrose chipping in with one apiece.
R Britto and J Thomas were the goal-getters for Enterprise.
A DeGaine scored twice and R Constantine got the other as Maguaya whipped Maracas St Joseph 3-0 and Gasparillo Youths earned a 3-0 win, by default, over Morvant United.
The semi-finals will be contested at the Edinburgh 500 Ground in Chaguanas.
Maguaya will square off against Mahaica from 3 pm and Gasparillo Youths will oppose Malabar United two hours later.
Comments
"Mahaica eliminate Trincity AS in RBC West Penn quarters"