Judge grants bail to Arima man on murder charge

Justice Norton Jack

A High Court judge granted bail to a man who has been on remand awaiting his day in court for a 2015 charge on the same day the Privy Council cemented the law on bail to allow anyone charged with murder to apply for bail.

On Thursday, Justice Norton Jack granted $400,000 bail with two sureties to Ryan Henry, who is facing trial for the murder of Vemul Rampersad on June 8, 2015.

Rampersad was shot in his car on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

As part of his bail conditions, Henry was ordered to report to the Arima police station five days a week and abide by a home curfew from 10 pm-5 am.

Henry's application was the first granted after the Privy Council's ruling.

His attorneys Evans Welch and Gabrielle Hernandez told the court Henry was a fit and proper candidate for bail.