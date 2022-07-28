Energy Ministry, IDB talk 'green energy' generation

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young - Jeff Mayers

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries met with representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Wednesday for talks on the drive toward green-energy generation. Carina Cockburn, country representative, expressed her belief that Trinidad and Tobago is perfectly equipped to be a regional leader in the incorporation of existing infrastructure and human capital to aid in the surge toward clean energy and energy decarbonisation.

In light of this potential, this meeting was the latest development in an ongoing partnership between the government and the IDB, as they have co-operated on a study to help establish the green hydrogen market in TT.

In a press release, the ministry said the meeting focused on sharing preliminary results of the study and the opportunities for TT to capitalise on, in both the short-term and long-term future.

Energy Minister Stuart Young expressed his support for this movement, saying the government was willing to support sustainable renewable energy projects through the participation of TT's state energy companies and subsidiaries such as National Energy (the National Energy Corporation).

The IDB, said the release, intends to hold further consultations with local stakeholders in collaboration with National Energy and will continue to communicate with the ministry to develop potential initiatives in keeping with providing low- or zero-carbon products.