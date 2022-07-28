CSO: Food prices up by 1.2 per cent between May, June

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.2 per cent between May and June, according to the retail price index released on Monday.

The index said there were increases in the prices of whole chickens, frozen chickens, edible oil, chilled beef, frozen and seasoned beef, brown sugar, powdered milk, potatoes and oranges.

“However the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of carite, onion, cabbage, carrots, milo, pumpkin, apples, fresh shrimp, fresh sweet potatoes and parboiled rice.”

Health-care prices increased by 0.1 per cent, but alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 0.9 per cent. Clothing and footwear dropped by 0.8 per cent.

The overall index of retail prices indicated that prices increased by 0.3 per cent for May. The inflation rate for June was 4.5 per cent, representing a 0.1 per cent increase.