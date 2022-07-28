Crown Prince, Soca Harmony set for Midsummer duel

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh rides Crown Prince to victory in the Royal Colours Classic at the Santa Rosa Park on Easter Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

CROWN PRINCE and Soca Harmony are set to duel in the Midsummer Classic on Monday, as racing resumes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The ARC (Arima Race Club) Race Day 13, scheduled for July 16, was cancelled due to insufficient entries. However, a total of 66 entrants have been listed for Race Day 14.

In the Midsummer Classic, for West Indies-bred three-year-olds, Crown Prince and Soca Harmony, the pair of John O’Brien-trained horses, should be the early favourites.

Crown Prince have won two of his last three races, and finished second in the other. On the flip side, Soca Harmony was second twice and first once, in his last three starts.

O'Brien also has Princess Aruna in the mix, while Empress Hassan, Davindra, Top of the Game and Shareef will complete the field.

The post-time for Monday’s card is set for 12.40 pm.

Here are the runners, jockeys and weights for the eight-race programme....

RACE 1 (12:40 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915

671 1.C’EST LA VIE*56.5*J Boodramsingh

614 2.SCHWARZENEGGER*57*J Arneaud

821 3.ZELDA*56*N Mohammed

735 4.DANCING SUN*56*B Boodramsingh

332 5.THUNDERBIRD*54.5*R Jadoo

423 6.CACTUS TREASURE*57*O Mohammed2

724 7.COUNTRY SIGN*56.5*D Khelawan

012 8.HERE COMES HEIDI*56*A Poon

RACE 2 (1:20 PM) - NATIVE BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915

75 1.MONA LISA*54*R Jadoo

63 2.LAMBADA*54*B Boodramsingh

4 3.DAVINA*54*T Phillips2

5 4.BAY VIEW*57*D Khelawan

445 5.MAGICAL WORLD*54*D Butcher

RACE 3 (2:00 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 40-25 – 1500M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915

111 1.COMANDANTE*57.5*R Jadoo

331 2.PROUD VANESSA*55.5*B Boodramsingh

226 3.PERFECT SAINT*55.5*J Boodramsingh

745 4.ATTA GIRL SILVY*53.5*A Poon

427 5.INFORTHEGLORY*53.5*N Mohammed

653 6.PRINCESS ALEX*55*D Khelawan

144 7.FEEL THE HEAT*57*N Abrego

443 8.WHY KAPALUA*58.5*J Arneaud

RACE 4 (2:45 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 – 1350M – PURSE: $13,915

363 1.SEXY EYES*57*O Mohammed2

242 2.WITH HONORS*55*B Boodramsingh

674 3.DAVINCI CODE*55.5*R Jadoo

716 4.PASSIONATE*57.5*J Arneaud

388 5.MARKET LEADER*55.5*N Flavenney

702 6.TWITTER KING*56.5*J Boodramsingh

455 7.UNO MAS*54*T Phillips2

094 8.MAHA RAJA*56*J Millien

953 9.PRINCE CONNOR*55*T Phillips2

632 10.SUPREMACY*54.5*D Khelawan

RACE 5 (3:25 PM) - SANTA ROSA DASH OPEN TO ALL HORSES 3 Y.O. AND OVER – 1200M – PURSE: $30,000

452 1.NEWS FLASH*51*A Poon

613 2.LEONARDO ANGEL*51*J Boodramsingh

231 3.SOCA SYMPHONY*48*B Boodramsingh

365 4.DESERT DANCER*51*T Phillips

121 5.AFFIRMATIVE*57*D Khelawan

518 6.SUPER BIRD*51*N Mohammed

717 7.ARSALAN*48*K Razack

173 8.PAWAN PUTRA*51*R Jadoo

RACE 6 (4:05 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 – 1200M – PURSE: $17,710

743 1.JUST EXHALE*56.5*T Phillips2

667 2.STAR OF WONDER*55.5*O Mohammed2

153 3.SMOOTH SAILING*55.5*R Jadoo

344 4.PATTA PATTA*58*N Abrego

112 5.GAME CHANGER*55.5*B Boodramsingh

622 6.MARVEL VIGOR*55*D Khelawan

735 7.COUP D’ETAT*56*J Boodramsingh

326 8.SUNSET CLOUD*54*J Arneaud

RACE 7 (4:45 PM) - MIDSUMMER CLASSIC OPEN TO W.I. BRED 3 Y.O. - 1800M (TURF) - PURSE: $55,000

173 1.EMPRESS HASSAN*54*O Mohammed

221 2.SOCA HARMONY*54*N Abrego

621 3.DAVINDRA*57*D Khelawan

112 4.CROWN PRINCE*57*B Boodramsingh

414 5.TOP OF THE GAME*54*R Jadoo

492 6.SHAREEF*57*N Mohammed

631 7.PRINCESS ARUNA*54*T Phillips

RACE 8 (5:30 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HADNICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 25-0 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915

678 1.EL CHAPO*49.5*K Razack

533 2.MAN ON FIRE*52*J Arneaud

586 3.THE BIG SAINT*58.5*N Abrego

563 4.GOLDFORFREE*49.5*D Butcher

241 5.KOBE*56.5*R Jadoo

753 6.D’HUMMINGBIRD*58*J Boodramsingh

076 7.TRUSTY ROSE*55.5*O Mohammed2

779 8.CON TE PARTIRO*54.5*J Arneaud

508 9.GOLD FOR JOHN*52*N Flavenney

474 10.LADY HAMILTON*54.5*T Phillips2

512 11.FULFILL*55.5*B Boodramsingh

595 12.REDHOTFILLYPEPPER*56*D Khelawan