Crown Prince, Soca Harmony set for Midsummer duel
CROWN PRINCE and Soca Harmony are set to duel in the Midsummer Classic on Monday, as racing resumes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The ARC (Arima Race Club) Race Day 13, scheduled for July 16, was cancelled due to insufficient entries. However, a total of 66 entrants have been listed for Race Day 14.
In the Midsummer Classic, for West Indies-bred three-year-olds, Crown Prince and Soca Harmony, the pair of John O’Brien-trained horses, should be the early favourites.
Crown Prince have won two of his last three races, and finished second in the other. On the flip side, Soca Harmony was second twice and first once, in his last three starts.
O'Brien also has Princess Aruna in the mix, while Empress Hassan, Davindra, Top of the Game and Shareef will complete the field.
The post-time for Monday’s card is set for 12.40 pm.
Here are the runners, jockeys and weights for the eight-race programme....
RACE 1 (12:40 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915
671 1.C’EST LA VIE*56.5*J Boodramsingh
614 2.SCHWARZENEGGER*57*J Arneaud
821 3.ZELDA*56*N Mohammed
735 4.DANCING SUN*56*B Boodramsingh
332 5.THUNDERBIRD*54.5*R Jadoo
423 6.CACTUS TREASURE*57*O Mohammed2
724 7.COUNTRY SIGN*56.5*D Khelawan
012 8.HERE COMES HEIDI*56*A Poon
RACE 2 (1:20 PM) - NATIVE BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915
75 1.MONA LISA*54*R Jadoo
63 2.LAMBADA*54*B Boodramsingh
4 3.DAVINA*54*T Phillips2
5 4.BAY VIEW*57*D Khelawan
445 5.MAGICAL WORLD*54*D Butcher
RACE 3 (2:00 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 40-25 – 1500M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915
111 1.COMANDANTE*57.5*R Jadoo
331 2.PROUD VANESSA*55.5*B Boodramsingh
226 3.PERFECT SAINT*55.5*J Boodramsingh
745 4.ATTA GIRL SILVY*53.5*A Poon
427 5.INFORTHEGLORY*53.5*N Mohammed
653 6.PRINCESS ALEX*55*D Khelawan
144 7.FEEL THE HEAT*57*N Abrego
443 8.WHY KAPALUA*58.5*J Arneaud
RACE 4 (2:45 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 – 1350M – PURSE: $13,915
363 1.SEXY EYES*57*O Mohammed2
242 2.WITH HONORS*55*B Boodramsingh
674 3.DAVINCI CODE*55.5*R Jadoo
716 4.PASSIONATE*57.5*J Arneaud
388 5.MARKET LEADER*55.5*N Flavenney
702 6.TWITTER KING*56.5*J Boodramsingh
455 7.UNO MAS*54*T Phillips2
094 8.MAHA RAJA*56*J Millien
953 9.PRINCE CONNOR*55*T Phillips2
632 10.SUPREMACY*54.5*D Khelawan
RACE 5 (3:25 PM) - SANTA ROSA DASH OPEN TO ALL HORSES 3 Y.O. AND OVER – 1200M – PURSE: $30,000
452 1.NEWS FLASH*51*A Poon
613 2.LEONARDO ANGEL*51*J Boodramsingh
231 3.SOCA SYMPHONY*48*B Boodramsingh
365 4.DESERT DANCER*51*T Phillips
121 5.AFFIRMATIVE*57*D Khelawan
518 6.SUPER BIRD*51*N Mohammed
717 7.ARSALAN*48*K Razack
173 8.PAWAN PUTRA*51*R Jadoo
RACE 6 (4:05 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 – 1200M – PURSE: $17,710
743 1.JUST EXHALE*56.5*T Phillips2
667 2.STAR OF WONDER*55.5*O Mohammed2
153 3.SMOOTH SAILING*55.5*R Jadoo
344 4.PATTA PATTA*58*N Abrego
112 5.GAME CHANGER*55.5*B Boodramsingh
622 6.MARVEL VIGOR*55*D Khelawan
735 7.COUP D’ETAT*56*J Boodramsingh
326 8.SUNSET CLOUD*54*J Arneaud
RACE 7 (4:45 PM) - MIDSUMMER CLASSIC OPEN TO W.I. BRED 3 Y.O. - 1800M (TURF) - PURSE: $55,000
173 1.EMPRESS HASSAN*54*O Mohammed
221 2.SOCA HARMONY*54*N Abrego
621 3.DAVINDRA*57*D Khelawan
112 4.CROWN PRINCE*57*B Boodramsingh
414 5.TOP OF THE GAME*54*R Jadoo
492 6.SHAREEF*57*N Mohammed
631 7.PRINCESS ARUNA*54*T Phillips
RACE 8 (5:30 PM) - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HADNICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 25-0 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915
678 1.EL CHAPO*49.5*K Razack
533 2.MAN ON FIRE*52*J Arneaud
586 3.THE BIG SAINT*58.5*N Abrego
563 4.GOLDFORFREE*49.5*D Butcher
241 5.KOBE*56.5*R Jadoo
753 6.D’HUMMINGBIRD*58*J Boodramsingh
076 7.TRUSTY ROSE*55.5*O Mohammed2
779 8.CON TE PARTIRO*54.5*J Arneaud
508 9.GOLD FOR JOHN*52*N Flavenney
474 10.LADY HAMILTON*54.5*T Phillips2
512 11.FULFILL*55.5*B Boodramsingh
595 12.REDHOTFILLYPEPPER*56*D Khelawan
