Cops probe 'unhealthy conditions' at Tobago seniors' home

Cops keep a close eye on proceedings as residents of a senior citizens home on Store Bay Local Road are relocated. - David Reid

Residents of a Tobago senior citizens’ home, who were removed from the premises by police on Tuesday, were allegedly "living in unhealthy situations,” a senior police officer told Newsday on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, the Tobago Regional Health Authority and the police relocated some of the home’s residents.

In a statement, the division’s communications unit said the home, on Store Bay Local Road, was in breach of the Private Hospital Act.

It added, “Evidence of adverse conditions was discovered which necessitated urgent action.”

The unit gave no further details but said the division also took steps to ensure the residents were medically examined and relocated to undisclosed alternative accommodation on Tuesday.

The unit said family members have been informed.

“The division will continue to be in contact with them to provide the necessary updates, therapeutic counselling, medical and social support to both family members and residents.”

The police officer told Newsday they had received reports of unhealthy living conditions at the home.

“So persons were taken from the home to seek medical attention to determine if there was any abuse, to see whether or not it was actually so,” he said. “It was based on that that we went there with the intention to enter, whether by force or not.”

He said the operators of the home did not prevent them from entering the premises.

“It was a more amicable situation, where they opened up the place.”

The officer said emergency health services attendants were also allowed to enter to remove the residents. He could not say how many residents were removed.

“All is well that ends well. Some people, from my understanding, decided to stay

. But those who were willing to leave, they left and got medical attention.”

But he said in the meantime, the home cannot function as a senior citizens facility until it improves its standard of operation in keeping with basic health regulations uner the law.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael declined comment.

“Unfortunately, we have no further information at this time,” she told Newsday via WhatsApp.